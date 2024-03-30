SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 5th

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,295. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.