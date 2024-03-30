SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 215,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $47.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 891,493 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

