SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 633,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,537. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

