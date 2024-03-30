SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,110. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $309,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

