SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,185. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

