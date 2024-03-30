SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Declares Dividend of $0.06

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 785,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,292. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 81,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6,194.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,039 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

