SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 785,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,292. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 81,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6,194.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,061,039 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,518,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,524,000.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

