SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 5th

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.77. 1,320,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,775. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,116,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,350,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 761,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 212,411 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,984,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 264,007 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.