SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 5th

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1044 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,725. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.