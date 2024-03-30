SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Announces Dividend of $0.14

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 151,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,228. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

