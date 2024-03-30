SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1765 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ULST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 87,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,950. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULST. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $474,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

