Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Short Interest Update

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the February 29th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Spie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIWF traded down C$0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.60. 20,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,867. Spie has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.60.

About Spie

SPIE SA engages in the provision business support services. It operates through the following segments: France, Germany & Central Europe, North-Western Europe, and Oil & Gas and Nuclear. The France segment includes French activities in multi-technical services and communications. The Germany & Central Europe segment comprises the group’s activities in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland in multi-technical services.

