Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,800 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the February 29th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 664.7 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Shares of SQNXF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $38.80. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $579.45 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

