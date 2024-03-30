SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB) Short Interest Update

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the February 29th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance
SQZ Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 65,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,216. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
