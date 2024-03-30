Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 30th (AM, BMA, CB, DNN, GILT, GNK, IR, LFUS, MDWD, RELX)

Mar 30th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 30th:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

