Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $87,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 58.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. 190,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,360. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

