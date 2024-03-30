Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.0 %

AXP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $227.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Dividend Information

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

