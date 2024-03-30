Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.03. The stock had a trading volume of 858,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $219.10 and a one year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

