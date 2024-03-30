Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. 2,108,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,457. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.