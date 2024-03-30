Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $161.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,106,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,322. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.24.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

