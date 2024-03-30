Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $9,647,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1,595.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.94. 551,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.62 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.