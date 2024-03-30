Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,325.41. 1,985,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,068.32. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

