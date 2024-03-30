Strategic Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $504.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,709. The business has a 50 day moving average of $567.63 and a 200 day moving average of $570.22. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

