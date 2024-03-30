Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $315,447.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 492,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,995,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,707 shares of company stock valued at $24,621,127. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush raised their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Roblox Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. 6,282,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

