Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

