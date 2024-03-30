Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,259,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Invesco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 382,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 177,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.59. 4,757,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,193. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

