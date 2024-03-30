Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

