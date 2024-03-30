Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.5 %

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,708. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

