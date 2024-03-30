Substratum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $349.23 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $349.23 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007593 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00026940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00014845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,839.19 or 1.00055649 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00139566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035978 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

