Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

STBFY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 12,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist.

