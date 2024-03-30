Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
STBFY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 12,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suntory Beverage & Food
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Average Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.