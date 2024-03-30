Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 29th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 224,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,512. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.6294 dividend. This is a boost from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.