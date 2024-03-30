Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,910 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 525,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

