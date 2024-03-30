Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,398 American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QINT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 224.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,010. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $49.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $240.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

