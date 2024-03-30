Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $312,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
BATS:ICVT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,719 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
