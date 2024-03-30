Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,084,000 after buying an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,091,000 after buying an additional 2,094,276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 292.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 1,004,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.07. 2,600,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.07. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

