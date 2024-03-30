Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 109,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,868. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.