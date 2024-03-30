T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock valued at $964,431,029. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $163.22. 3,919,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

