The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $211.91 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.