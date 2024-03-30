Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $492.06 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $492.06 million and $123.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007526 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015523 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00014870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,759.75 or 1.00063484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00139489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04968909 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $74,915,994.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

