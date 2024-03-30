Toncoin (TON) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $5.30 or 0.00007584 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.09 billion and approximately $181.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015687 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00014845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,912.62 or 1.00065755 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00139600 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,795,720 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,779,986.370029 with 3,470,364,157.9946733 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.07912641 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $161,767,150.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

