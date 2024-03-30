Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 74,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $32.20. 18,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

