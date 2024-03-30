Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 13.5% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $198.61 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.