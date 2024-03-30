Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49,135 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 100,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

