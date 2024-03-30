Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

