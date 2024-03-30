Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 234,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,292,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

