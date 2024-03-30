Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.14. 871,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,177. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.87. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.80 and its 200-day moving average is $190.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

