Unison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 335 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock traded up $119.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8,099.96. 17,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,565. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,530.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,731.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,158.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

