Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,917 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.86. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

