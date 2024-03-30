Unison Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

