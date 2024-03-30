Unison Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.31. 978,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $86.77.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

